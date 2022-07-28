UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 36,847 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,847 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

