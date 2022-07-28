UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

