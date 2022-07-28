Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Trading Down 6.5%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

