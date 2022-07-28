Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Upwork Stock Up 4.7 %

Upwork stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,422.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,516,000 after acquiring an additional 126,945 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 265.1% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $61,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 114,491 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

