Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 12.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.17. 18,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,508,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 12.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.