Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.05). 510,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,799,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 219 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market cap of £818.36 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00.

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

