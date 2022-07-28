Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.05). 510,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,799,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.08).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 219 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market cap of £818.36 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00.
Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
