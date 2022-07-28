USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Earns Maintains Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their maintains rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

