USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Earns Maintains Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their maintains rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.
Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences
In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
