USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 2.6% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $75,065.04 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00623101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00263772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044396 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013403 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

