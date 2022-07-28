USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 2.6% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $75,065.04 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00623101 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00263772 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044396 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001422 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013403 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.