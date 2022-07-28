Validity One Day Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00008304 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,630,516 coins and its circulating supply is 4,629,419 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

