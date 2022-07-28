Validity One Day Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00008304 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
- Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002040 BTC.
Validity Profile
VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,630,516 coins and its circulating supply is 4,629,419 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Validity
