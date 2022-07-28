Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Valmont Industries stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.21. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

