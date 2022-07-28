Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.