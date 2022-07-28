Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $79,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

