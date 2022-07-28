Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.77. 6,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

