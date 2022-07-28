Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.94% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $77,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $105.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

