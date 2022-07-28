Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Position Reduced by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,019. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

