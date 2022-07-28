Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

