Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

