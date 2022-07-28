Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

