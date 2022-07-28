Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,654 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $183.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

