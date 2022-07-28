Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $25,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,152,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,598,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 102,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

