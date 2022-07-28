Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

