Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.