Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 18.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 9,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

