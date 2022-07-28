Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 881.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.