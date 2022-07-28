Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46.

