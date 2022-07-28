Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.49% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $163.83 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.78.

