Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.