Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

