Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts have commented on VTWRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

VTWRF opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

