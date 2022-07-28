Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,766,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,174,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 53,968 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

