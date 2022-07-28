Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Initiates Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

VEEV traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.72. 9,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

