VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of VeriSign worth $83,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.34. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,165. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $196.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

