Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,154,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $313,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.