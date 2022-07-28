Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.