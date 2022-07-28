Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 15,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,610,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EVTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $910,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

