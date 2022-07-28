Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 15,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,610,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on EVTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.