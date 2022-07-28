Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.16% of E.W. Scripps worth $105,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Huber Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.