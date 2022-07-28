Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 142,889 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,161,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $129,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

