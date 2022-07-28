VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.31% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,607,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

