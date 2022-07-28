VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $815.00

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $841,221.52 and approximately $815.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,798,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

