Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.34. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 33,650 shares.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.