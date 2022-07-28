Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,836 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $9.29.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

