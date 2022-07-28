Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 2,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.10. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,485,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 235,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

