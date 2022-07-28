Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.55. 101,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,794% from the average session volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Palladiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned 55.26% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

