Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

