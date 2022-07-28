Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $291.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.00.

V stock opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

