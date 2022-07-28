Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,151. The company has a market capitalization of $831.11 million, a P/E ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

