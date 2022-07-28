Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Wabash National Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 17,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.31 million, a P/E ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.48. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

