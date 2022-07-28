Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 59,532 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) by 296.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,532 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.73. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

