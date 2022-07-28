Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 243,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.