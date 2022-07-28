Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $348.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

